Calavo Growers (CVGW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.94. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $85,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,520 shares of company stock worth $2,397,599. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 797.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

