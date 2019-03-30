C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Stake Boosted by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.28%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

