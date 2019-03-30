Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Price Tops $34.55

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $23.46 million and $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes’ launch date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org . The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Byteball Bytes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

