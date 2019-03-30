Bullion Hits Market Cap of $380,047.00 (CBX)

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Bullion has a market cap of $380,047.00 and $0.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bullion has traded flat against the dollar. One Bullion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00010013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00043204 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006367 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015909 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00168999 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000399 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00046377 BTC.

About Bullion

CBX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,027,994 coins. Bullion’s official message board is steemit.com/@cbx . The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bullion’s official website is bullion.one

Buying and Selling Bullion

Bullion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bullion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bullion using one of the exchanges listed above.

