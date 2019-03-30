Buckingham Research Begins Coverage on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRMT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $91.34 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.53. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $161.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gremp Jim Von sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $277,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.