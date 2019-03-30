BT Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stock

BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $25,108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,641,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,753,456.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039,190 shares of company stock valued at $129,455,652 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

