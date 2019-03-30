Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $727.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $179,134.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 115,839 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $4,772,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 159,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,226,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.