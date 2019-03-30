Brunswick (BC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Brunswick from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $79,854.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,251 shares of company stock worth $321,816 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,255,000 after purchasing an additional 196,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,209,000 after purchasing an additional 136,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,209,000 after purchasing an additional 136,697 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brunswick by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,769,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.