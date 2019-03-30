BRT Apartments (BRT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.60.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.63. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $31.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 119.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 68,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 47.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

