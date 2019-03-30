Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

BRO stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $508.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.52 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $310,503.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brown & Brown by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,498,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,407,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

