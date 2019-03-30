Brokers Set Expectations for Semafo Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (SMF)

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semafo in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Semafo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMF. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Semafo and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semafo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SMF stock opened at C$3.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. Semafo has a twelve month low of C$2.23 and a twelve month high of C$4.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.67.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

