Brokers Set Expectations for EQM Midstream Partners LP’s Q1 2019 Earnings (EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQM. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.09.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($2.19). EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 911,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 970,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,256,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

