Brokers Offer Predictions for Cerecor Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CERC)

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cerecor in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Cerecor’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Cerecor stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cerecor by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerecor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerecor in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Cerecor by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerecor by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 125,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $690,173.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 680,833 shares of company stock worth $3,517,902 over the last three months. 80.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

