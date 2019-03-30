Brokers Offer Predictions for Affimed NV’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AFMD)

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affimed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

AFMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.39. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 87.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

