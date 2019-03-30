Brokerages Set RPC Group PLC (RPC) Price Target at $874.00

Shares of RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 874 ($11.42).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPC Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Panmure Gordon cut RPC Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 782 ($10.22) in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RPC Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39), for a total transaction of £1,908,000 ($2,493,139.95).

Shares of LON RPC opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Wednesday. RPC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 625.20 ($8.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 857.80 ($11.21). The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

