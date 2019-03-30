Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) PT at $94.75

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$94.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$82.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Friday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$66.99 and a 1 year high of C$122.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

