Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) PT at $24.86

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.86 ($28.91).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of LHA stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €19.57 ($22.75). The stock had a trading volume of 3,494,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a one year high of €27.32 ($31.77). The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

