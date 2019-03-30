Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Target Price at $245.58

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.58.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $242.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $180.94 and a 52-week high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,097,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,937 shares of company stock worth $2,488,179. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

