Brokerages Set CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) PT at $20.33

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.
Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $19.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Ffcm LLC increased its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 696.9% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.
About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
