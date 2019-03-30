Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Price Target at $18.39

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 92,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

