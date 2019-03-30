Brokerages Expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Tristate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tristate Capital.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $594.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

In other news, Director Richard B. Seidel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,083.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,571.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tristate Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.