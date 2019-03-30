Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $0.76. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $12.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $20.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $633.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million.

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,544. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis acquired 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.12 per share, with a total value of $505,372.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $36,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,931,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,952,000 after purchasing an additional 542,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,172,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $943,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,587,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,079,000 after purchasing an additional 984,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,424,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,018 shares in the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

