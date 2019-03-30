Brokerages Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce sales of $41.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.30 million to $42.50 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $38.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $173.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.29 million to $180.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $190.82 million, with estimates ranging from $165.25 million to $206.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caretrust REIT.
Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.99 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 2,802.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 56.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 56.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $24.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.06%.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.