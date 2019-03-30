Brokerages Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce sales of $41.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.30 million to $42.50 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $38.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $173.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.29 million to $180.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $190.82 million, with estimates ranging from $165.25 million to $206.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.99 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 2,802.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 56.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 56.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.06%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

