Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SASR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SASR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 230,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

In related news, EVP Ronda M. Mcdowell sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $26,054.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Friis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,947.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54,742.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

