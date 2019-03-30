Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Medpace also posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medpace’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Medpace from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,702 shares in the company, valued at $36,825,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $535,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,702 shares in the company, valued at $36,928,451.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,817 shares of company stock worth $41,996,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $731,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 271.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 59,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 34.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 379,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 465,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.61. Medpace has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $71.66.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

