Brokerages Anticipate Masco Corp (MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.13 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Masco to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 165,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $6,596,700.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 398,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $927,134.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,989. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.