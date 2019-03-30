Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.27). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wood & Company started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,726,917 shares in the company, valued at $59,842,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $81,237.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,850.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,872 shares of company stock worth $5,281,958 in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,518,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,174,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,974,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after buying an additional 96,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,568,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

IRWD traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 1,261,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.92. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.