Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report $34.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $36.91 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $40.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $163.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $216.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $197.73 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $270.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Noble Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,459,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 435,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,423,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380,525 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,354. The company has a market capitalization of $332.48 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -0.04. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.