Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $280.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ATSG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Hete bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,430,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Crippen bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $117,306.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,286. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,275 shares of company stock worth $778,477. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

