Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “In January, Bristol-Myers announced that it will acquire Celgene for an equity value of approximately $74 billion. However, the acquisition is being opposed by a few shareholders, as they believe that the deal is overpriced and will increase shareholders’ risk significantly without generating enough rewards. Moreover, the company’s voluntary withdrawal of the sBLA seeking approval of Opdivo+Yervoy as a treatment for first-line NSCLC with tumor mutational burden greater or equal to 10 mutations/megabase following discussions with the FDA was disappointing, given the market potential. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Nevertheless, Bristol-Myers' blockbuster immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo’s gets a boost from the uptake in the United States for first line RCC and adjuvant melanoma. Label expansion of other drugs like Sprycel and Empliciti should further boost sales.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMY. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of BMY opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $63.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $797,038,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,326.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,230,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850,072 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,090.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,130,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,967,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,783,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

