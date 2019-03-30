Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,007,000 after buying an additional 123,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 124.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 248,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 20.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.43 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $125,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the provision of furnishings and related technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: North American Furniture Solutions, ELA Furniture Solutions, Specialty, Consumer, and Corporate. The North American Furniture Solutions segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products for work-related settings such as office, education, and healthcare environments.

