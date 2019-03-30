Brinker Capital Inc. Has $242,000 Stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 146,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 53,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,981.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $32.00 price objective on Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

