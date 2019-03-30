Brinker Capital Inc. Has $197,000 Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,528 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Global Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 2,700,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439,750 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

ITUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $8.81 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

