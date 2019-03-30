BRF (BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.59. BRF shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 87373 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BRF in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.
BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.