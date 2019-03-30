Bounty0x Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $939,163.00 and $14,675.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00411554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024425 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.01585935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00237110 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006791 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,830,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

