Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Insider Sells $2,297,600.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) insider John C. Geist sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.20, for a total transaction of $2,297,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SAM stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $185.95 and a 52 week high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $225.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.89 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $311.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.85.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

