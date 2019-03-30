Borders & Southern Petroleum (BOR) Shares Down 6.9%

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Approximately 429,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 739,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.26 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

