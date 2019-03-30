Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.3% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 71.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 790,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,466,000 after acquiring an additional 329,741 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 42,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 70.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,200,000 after acquiring an additional 505,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Shares of HON stock opened at $158.92 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $167.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

