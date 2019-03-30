BLUE (BLUE) One Day Volume Tops $6,690.00

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BLUE token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. BLUE has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLUE has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLUE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00418636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.01581885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00236743 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003316 BTC.

BLUE Profile

BLUE was first traded on October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLUE’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLUE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLUE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.