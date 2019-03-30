Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 178.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

