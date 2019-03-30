BlackRock Inc. Has $92.95 Million Holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718,216 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hanmi Financial worth $92,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James downgraded Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Hanmi Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

