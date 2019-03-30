bitUSD (BITUSD) Market Cap Tops $5.14 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. bitUSD has a market cap of $5.14 million and $9,787.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00029555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00398697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.01606612 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00238454 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 4,307,350 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.