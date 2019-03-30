Bitstar 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Bitstar has a total market capitalization of $92,610.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitstar has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitstar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002693 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitstar (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 20,199,388 coins. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com

Bitstar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

