bitSilver (BITSILVER) Price Hits $7.71 on Exchanges

bitSilver (CURRENCY:BITSILVER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, bitSilver has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One bitSilver token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.71 or 0.00189396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitSilver has a market cap of $164,244.00 and $0.00 worth of bitSilver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitSilver alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00407683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.01601280 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00242962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003320 BTC.

bitSilver Token Profile

bitSilver was first traded on October 19th, 2015. bitSilver’s total supply is 21,295 tokens. bitSilver’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . bitSilver’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitSilver is bit.ly/BitShares_SILVER

Buying and Selling bitSilver

bitSilver can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitSilver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitSilver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitSilver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitSilver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitSilver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.