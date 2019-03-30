BitcoiNote Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $36,302.00 and approximately $932.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,127,314 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.