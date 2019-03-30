bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.59 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00003650 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $69.85 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 57,470,200 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

