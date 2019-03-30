Bioventix PLC (BVXP) Plans GBX 30 Dividend

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BVXP stock opened at GBX 3,800 ($49.65) on Friday. Bioventix has a 52 week low of GBX 1,985 ($25.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,060 ($53.05). The firm has a market cap of $195.38 million and a P/E ratio of 35.09.
Separately, FinnCap increased their price target on shares of Bioventix from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Friday.
Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.