BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) PT Set at $3.00 by HC Wainwright

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) has been assigned a $3.00 price objective by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 target price on BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLINERX LTD/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of BLRX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 375,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 166,386 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

