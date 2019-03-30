Biogen (BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their hold rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“: Reiterate Neutral rating and $250 price target. Yesterday Novartis (NVS, NC) announced FDA approval of its oral S1P1 Mayzent (siponimod) in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), and clinically isolated syndrome using a priority voucher. We think this broad label is somewhat unexpected given that the pivotal study and regulatory filings were for SPMS patients, and a negative headline for competitors such as Biogen and possibly Celgene CELG, OW). With competitive efficacy and a cleaner label vs. NVS’ first gen S1P1 Gilenya, we think the key question is if and how quickly Mayzent can take share in RRMS post launch in early 2Q.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $397.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Biogen from $328.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $295.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $236.38 on Wednesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $216.12 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Biogen by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

