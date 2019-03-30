Biocept Inc (BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,632 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the February 28th total of 504,596 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,868,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BIOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Biocept in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

Get Biocept alerts:

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $2.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.07. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 456.20% and a negative net margin of 715.42%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biocept will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 180.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.86% of Biocept worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/biocept-inc-bioc-short-interest-update.html.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.